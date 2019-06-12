Hope to end domestic violence

RAISING AWARENESS: Whitsunday Counselling and Support held their Wheels in Motion event to mark the end of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the end of May.

A TOTAL of 24 Australian women and six children have already lost their lives to domestic and family violence as of the end of May this year.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood said although an end to domestic violence was unlikely be seen soon, a shift was evident through the increasingly open discussions surrounding domestic violence.

Mr Horwood told the Whitsunday Times it would take three generations until Australia no longer accepted or tolerated domestic violence.

The month of May marked Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which saw Whitsunday Counselling and Support hold a candle lighting ceremony to begin the month, and family event Wheels in Motion to close the month.

More than 60 people took part in the Wheels in Motion ride, which saw the coming together of families and an encouragement of open discussion surrounding domestic and family violence.

Mr Horwood said events such as Wheels in Motion were contributing to the social change against domestic violence.

"Parents were able to talk to each other about recognising what safe families are and how this should be a regular discussion and focus for families,” he said.

"Change starts with discussions like these and they help to empower people to speak out in the future and grow a community confidence as well.”

Mr Horwood said one of the challenges they faced now was breaking the cycle of domestic violence, making it was vital to educate young children on what behaviours were acceptable.

"The challenge we have now is that there are still a number of people in the community that have been brought up with an understanding that it is somehow acceptable to control and abuse another person,” he said.