'Hopeless': Hanson slams Hazzard over Ruby Princess

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called for NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to resign over the Ruby Princess disaster and for the entire government, including Premier Gladys Berejiklian, to be investigated.

NSW Police have launched a criminal probe into whether any laws were broken in the fiasco, which saw 2700 passengers from the coronavirus-riddled cruise ship allowed to disembark in Sydney last month.

Hundreds have since tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 15 people have died, with Border Force pointing the finger squarely at NSW Health for giving the ship the all-clear.

"I think (it's) absolutely hopeless," Ms Hanson told Nine's Today.

"I don't think that Hazzard should be in his job and I would look at the Health Department themselves. What I have heard is that the Health Department, the administrators, the bureaucrats override the Health Minister all the time, and it has happened for a long time. I think it needs a complete overhaul. The Health Minister should actually take control of it."

Ms Hanson said if Mr Hazzard "didn't know anything about it", which is "what I've heard on the grapevine … well that's his fault".

"He hasn't done his job properly," she said.

"And to do a criminal investigation, I don't think it is the way to go with it. I think the whole Health Department, the bureaucrats, the Minister, even Gladys Berejiklian, how she has handled this, should be fully investigated."

Ms Hanson also weighed in on heavy-handed policing of social distancing rules that have seen more than $1 million in fines issued across the country.

"It is over the top. How ridiculous," she said.

"People going to have a picnic, you can't sit on the grass or a park bench. OK, if you are going to spread germs and that type of thing, but you can't sit on the grass and have a picnic with your kids, can't go to the beach, can't go for a walk. I think it is completely over the top. It is ridiculous."