Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teen fatally stabbed in Brisbane CBD on Thursday night
Teen fatally stabbed in Brisbane CBD on Thursday night
Crime

Horrific CBD scene where man stabbed teen to death

by Shiloh Payne, Rachael Rosel
9th Apr 2021 10:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the stomach in Brisbane City overnight.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday night after suffering fatal wounds to the stomach.

 

The scene of a fatal stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: Tara Croser
The scene of a fatal stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: Tara Croser

 

 

Initial police investigations suggest the teenager suffered a life-threatening wound to his stomach when he was confronted by a man, believed to be known to him at Emma Miller Park at 8pm.

The horrifying scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Tara Croser
The horrifying scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Tara Croser

The 16-year-old continued walking more than 200m towards King George Square where he collapsed.

The attacker left the scene before police arrived, he has not been located.

 

Police believe the teen victim and his adult attacker knew each other. Picture: Tara Croser
Police believe the teen victim and his adult attacker knew each other. Picture: Tara Croser

 

 

Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Two crime scenes have been established.

Investigations by the Brisbane City Child Protection Investigation Unit are ongoing.

Originally published as Horrific CBD scene where man stabbed teen to death

More Stories

brisbane cbd crime editors picks murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        Premium Content Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        News Digital licences could soon be rolled out across the state after regulation changes paving the way for Queenslanders to ditch their physical licences.

        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel State Government spend on tourism recovery under scrutiny

        Great dunny hunt wants you to flush out best public toilets

        Premium Content Great dunny hunt wants you to flush out best public toilets

        Travel A national campaign seeks to lift the lid on where the best dunnies are to inspire...

        Where our MPs stand on call for national women’s summit

        Premium Content Where our MPs stand on call for national women’s summit

        News Here’s what MPs across Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Mirani had to say about the...