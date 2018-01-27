Horrific crash survivor fined

IT WAS just after 11am on July 28 last year that Adrian Joseph Wells, 60, exited the highway onto Tully-Mission Beach Rd and at a bend in the road crossed over the middle white line and crashed his motorbike head-on into an oncoming car.

A crash which evidently has changed his life as the Cannonvale man fronted Proserpine court on Monday on crutches with titanium rods holding parts of his body together and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Monday.

Wells does not remember the circumstances around the crash, in fact, he does not remember much after refuelling his bike earlier that day because of his injuries the court heard.

The traffic was heavy because of the Tully Show event on the day when as part of a group of 20 motor cycles travelling to Cairns, Wells turned off at Mission Beach for lunch.

When the collision occurred and he hit the windscreen and was thrown over the roof and behind the on-coming car.

Police prosecutor Anna Ellis said the three other adults in the car required hospitalisation but their injuries were not life threatening.

Wells said he recently had a recollection of the event where he felt like the steering of his bike wouldn't respond to steering input in the corner.

"Having spoken to people in the motor cycle trade and other motorcyclists it could well be that I ran over something and punctured the front tyre and the front tyre deflated which is why I couldn't turn into the corner and why I just ran into the car.

"I was quite pleased to have that recollection to clear things up in my own mind.

"I do need my license in the future for on-going doctors, physio and orthopaedic surgeon.

"I did a defensive driving course to update my skills and further my knowledge of road safety.”

Magistrate Simon Young said it sounded like Wells was a victim of physics rather than something he'd done wrong.

"Your defensive driving course is entirely relevant to your sentence today and I wish more people would do it,” he said.

"That makes the difference between you being disqualified or not today.”

Wells was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.