Horrific dog attack leaves 'beautiful 4yo' in hospital

THE shocking mauling of a four-year-old girl at Conway Beach on Sunday afternoon has the Whitsunday Regional Council on the hunt for detailed information about the dog responsible for the attack.

A Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed this morning the girl was admitted to Proserpine Hospital at 5.50pm on Sunday and was transported to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital later that night, where he now remains in a stable condition.

Sandra-Lee Kelly witnessed the attack at the end of Allens Rd described in detail how the attack unfolded on the "beautiful little 4-year-old".

"The little (girl) was with (her) mother, the dog pounced and mauled (her) face and the mother kicked at the dog and it was very fortunate the dog ran away," she wrote.

"This (girl) received large slices, gashes and puncture marks on his face and under (her) chin - that is, the dog lunged at the little (girl's) face."

Ms Kelly described the dog as red in colour and it's "unknown... whether this dog is a dingo, dingo-cross with a wild dog, a dog that may have been dumped".

Debate ensued in the comments of the post and photos of suspect dogs which had been sighted in the area were uploaded.

A spokesperson for the Whitsunday Regional Council said information which could lead to the capture and destruction of the animal had been difficult to garner as the mother of the child remained in Brisbane.

"(However) we are still trying to ascertain if it was a wild or domestic dog," he said.

"We are investigating and trying to get a description to determine what kind of dog it is and take action when we get further details.

Council stated that wild dogs are a declared class two pest under Queensland's Land Protection Act 2002.