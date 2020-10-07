Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
a a a a a a
a a a a a a
Offbeat

Horrific photos of Qld stingray attack

by Ben Graham
7th Oct 2020 3:26 PM

WARNING: Graphic images

A teacher enjoying a well-earned break in Queensland's far north has brought home a souvenir that he will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Liam was wading in shallows off Cape York when he accidentally stood on a stingray and ended up with a massive barb lodged in his leg.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said both Liam and the stingray got quite the fright.

Liam was wading in shallows off Cape York.
Liam was wading in shallows off Cape York.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene. They took the teacher to nearby Bamaga Hospital, and he was flown to Cairns for surgery to remove the barb.

In pictures shared by the QAS, Liam is seen in hospital with his feet submerged in hot water.

"If you ever find yourself on the end of a stingray barb, the best antidote for the pain from their toxin is to submerge the affected area in hot (not boiling) water, as you can see by the innovative use of the green bins by the staff at Bamaga Hospital," QAS said on Facebook.

QAS said one way of avoiding a similar incident is by creating noise and vibrations when walking in the shallows.

Stingray barbs produce a venom that can be deadly to humans.
Stingray barbs produce a venom that can be deadly to humans.

The service joked Liam brought home an unusual story for "show and tell" to his students.

On a serious note, Liam is lucky to have recovered so quickly as stingray barbs produce a venom that can be deadly to humans.

In 2006, environmentalist and TV personality Steve Irwin died after being struck by a stingray while filming in north Queensland.

Originally published as Horrific photos of Qld stingray attack

Liam was transported to Bamaga hospital before being flown to Cairns.
Liam was transported to Bamaga hospital before being flown to Cairns.
Liam is said to be recovering well at home
Liam is said to be recovering well at home

More Stories

animal attack animals pets and animals stingray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former PCYC employee, op shop volunteer on drug charges

        Premium Content Former PCYC employee, op shop volunteer on drug charges

        Crime Midge Point couple ‘fall from grace’ after a police raid at their home

        • 7th Oct 2020 3:30 PM
        Region’s resilience pays off with bumper school holidays

        Premium Content Region’s resilience pays off with bumper school holidays

        Business CHAMBER CHAT: From Zoom meetings to social distancing, businesses have had a...

        Veterans bring home shield and bowlers compete in classic

        Premium Content Veterans bring home shield and bowlers compete in classic

        Sport Check out the latest bowls and golf results from Proserpine and Bowen.

        ‘I believe you’: Three words helping victims seek help

        Premium Content ‘I believe you’: Three words helping victims seek help

        Community Residents can play a vital role in helping to reduce stigma in honour of Sexual...