Snake found in girl's room in Sydney
Pets & Animals

Horror as mum finds snake in child’s room

by Evin Priest
1st Mar 2021 7:53 AM

A Sydney mother has filmed a terrifying ordeal in which she found an alert and aggressive snake in her daughter's bedroom.

Mother Meg sent the video to 2GB after discovering the 1m snake curled up among toys in her daughter's bedroom, which she found when she was tidying it up.

A Sydney mother discovered a snake in her daughter's bedroom. Source: supplied 2GB
A Sydney mother discovered a snake in her daughter’s bedroom. Source: supplied 2GB

In the nightmarish footage, the snake is poised in a defensive position with its neck arched up before it strikes violently at an object away from the camera.

It continues to hover with its tongue hissing while fixated on a part of the room.

A close up of the snake. Source: supplied 2GB
A close up of the snake. Source: supplied 2GB

The listener, Meg, then caught the snake in a container and placed it outside on a tree.

Originally published as Horror as mum finds snake in child's room

