Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens of cattle semen cylinders exploded in a fire at Yarram Herd Services overnight. Picture: Bonnie Barkmeyer/Twitter
Dozens of cattle semen cylinders exploded in a fire at Yarram Herd Services overnight. Picture: Bonnie Barkmeyer/Twitter
Offbeat

Horror clean-up after semen explosion

by Aneeka Simonis
17th Sep 2019 5:36 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Exploding semen cylinders have caused a massive mess at a Yarram cattle breeding facility overnight.

Firefighters were called to Yarram Herd Services just after 3am following reports of a fire.

A CFA spokesman said about 100 cryogenic cylinders containing cattle semen exploded in the blaze.

"There were quite a few explosions," said the spokesman.

The ferocious blaze took 10 crews 2½ hours to contain.

MORE NEWS

RESPECTED JUDGE TIPPED AS NEW CHIEF MAGISTRATE

THE BACHELOR INSPIRES AUSSIE LOVERS' DATE NIGHTS

A major clean-up is now underway at the Rogers St property.

Police, paramedics and a power company attended the scene.

Yarram Herd Services is an artificial cattle breeding service.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

More Stories

cattle semen editors picks semen semen explosion yarram breeding centre

Top Stories

    Making Whitsunday rugby league history

    premium_icon Making Whitsunday rugby league history

    Sport It was females to the front when a Whitsunday rugby league champion took home this prestigious award.

    All you need to know about Bowen's main street closure

    premium_icon All you need to know about Bowen's main street closure

    News Have you been surprised by the CBD road closures?

    MANGO MAGIC: Bowen shortlisted in nationwide festival search

    premium_icon MANGO MAGIC: Bowen shortlisted in nationwide festival search

    News How you can help a new festival come to the Whitsundays.

    Push for law to jail bosses over worker deaths

    premium_icon Push for law to jail bosses over worker deaths

    Business Mining bosses need to be held to account over deaths: YouGov poll