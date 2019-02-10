Menu
Two headless bodies and a head washed up on beaches in Thailand. Picture: Bright TV
Crime

Horror as headless bodies wash ashore

by Holly Christodoulou
10th Feb 2019 8:34 AM

TWO headless bodies and a woman's head have washed up on a popular tourist beach in Thailand.

One of the naked bodies, a man's, was discovered with cut wounds to the neck, reports claim.

Cops believe he died a week before being found washed up in Mae Ramphueng Beach at Rayong - close to Pattaya on Thailand's eastern Gulf coast, The Sun reported.

He had three English tattoos on his wrist but the skin had been peeled back due to significant decay from the water - making it difficult to identify him.

The second male body was discovered 10km away at PMY Beach in Rayong wearing just underwear.

It is understood he died at least ten days before the grisly discovery was made, The Thaiger reported.

South Samrong police chief Pol Col Prasert Buakhao said fishermen also found the head of what they believe to be a woman in waters nearby.

The head had long hair and is said to have been sitting in the water for a few days near a jetty in Phra Pradaeng, about 20km south of Bangkok.

Thai cops believe the horror find is connected to the two naked bodies.

 

The bodies were found in Rayong, which is a popular tourist destination. Picture: Google Maps
The bodies were found in Rayong, which is a popular tourist destination. Picture: Google Maps

 

Rayong is just two hours from Bangkok and is a popular tourist destination for young backpackers thanks to its secluded beaches.

Mae Ramphueng Beach is one of the most popular attractions in the province and is part of Khao Lame Ya national park.

PMY Beach where the second body was found is part of a resort in Rayong, which attracts a number of Thai people looking to escape the bustling capital of Bangkok.

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

