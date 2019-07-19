Menu
Crime

HORROR SCENE: Man stabs at woman's face, threatens murder

JASMINE BURKE
by
19th Jul 2019 11:27 AM
A LISMORE woman has had a lucky escape from a man who allegedly assaulted her before telling her he intended to kill her and put a knife to her neck.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege that at 1pm on June 16 a 34-year-old Geneva man attended a Lismore address and spoke to a woman known to him.

"He has punched her several times to the ear, choked her and stabbed at her face with a flick knife.

"He then told her that he intended to kill her and put a knife to her neck."

Snr Constable Henderson said the victim ran and reached for a phone, but the man destroyed it.

He said a neighbour came to help the woman and the Geneva man left.

At 9am on Thursday police arrested the man at Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of assault, Intentionally Choke, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Intimidation, Custody of Knife and Breach AVO.

He was bail refused by police and the Court, and will appear at Lismore Local Court next week.

