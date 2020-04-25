Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

by Sarah McPhee
25th Apr 2020 4:54 PM

 

Shrapnel has been strewn across a major road in Adelaide after a three-vehicle crash leaving one on its side and neighbourhood brick fences destroyed.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of Cross Rd and Fullarton Rd in Urrbrae.

Footage shows workers covering the vehicles in yellow and green tarpaulins.

SA Police were called at 1.40pm to the "serious crash" on Saturday following reports of a three-car collision. Major crash investigators are responding.

The Advertiser reports the crash involved two cars and a truck which may have been carrying chemicals.

.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News
.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News

News.com.au contacted police and SA Ambulance about the occupants of the vehicles but no further information was available.

Residents have told Seven News they were upstairs when one of the cars went "flying" past.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is reportedly at the scene.

Traffic is blocked in all directions and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

More to come

Originally published as Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

crashes multi-car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The amazing story of a Proserpine prisoner of war

        premium_icon The amazing story of a Proserpine prisoner of war

        News He returned to Proserpine to give the community his all continuing a legacy in a local business

        Proserpine lights up the dawn on a “different” Anzac Day

        premium_icon Proserpine lights up the dawn on a “different” Anzac Day

        News Candles illuminated streets throughout Proserpine as residents honoured Anzac...

        APART BUT TOGETHER: Paying respects despite virus measures

        premium_icon APART BUT TOGETHER: Paying respects despite virus measures

        News This Bowen cul-de-sac banded together to hold a moving dawn ceremony

        Bowen driveways light up as residents honour Anzac Day

        premium_icon Bowen driveways light up as residents honour Anzac Day

        News Bowen residents didn’t let coronavirus dampen their ability to pay their respects...