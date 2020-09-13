Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Horror as woman ripped from car seat by police

13th Sep 2020 8:57 AM

 

A woman going through a police checkpoint in Victoria has shared dramatic footage of her being pulled from the car.

Natalie Bonett shared the footage to her Facebook page, saying she was shaking and her blood was boiling after the incident.

"While going through the Wallan checkpoint, as I usually do every single day and produce my license and permit, I was stopped before even entering the checkpoint and the police officer told me that it was against the law to have my phone on a car charger mount on my windshield to which I was in disbelief," she said.

"He then attempted to get into my vehicle at which I started recording.

"They called for backup and had four police officers grab me by the legs and pull me out of my car and arrested me. While trying to cuff me they had their knees in my back and couldn't breathe."

Ms Bonett said she was disgusted by what happened.

"I am shaking, crying and in complete disbelief that I was treated this way," she said.

Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews has contradicted his own police chief, saying Shane Patton was informed of the state's controversial 8pm curfew before the decision was made.

Mr Patton on Thursday denied any foreknowledge or input, saying Victoria Police's "policy area" only received a copy of the guidelines "a couple of hours before they were to be brought in".

He was in turn responding to chief health officer Brett Sutton passing the buck on Tuesday, saying the curfew was not based on his medical advice but was a "separate decision-making pathway".

The unprecedented imposition on Victorians' civil liberties has come under growing criticism since Professor Sutton's comments, with Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien calling for the "captain's call" curfew to be lifted.

"On the point of this being about someone's human rights - this is about human life," Mr Andrews said today.

More Stories

Show More
checkpoint coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big plans for development on Bowen foreshore

        Premium Content Big plans for development on Bowen foreshore

        Council News The community will soon be able to have a say on the town’s master plan.

        GALLERY: Hundreds gear up for Mackay’s River2Reef Ride

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hundreds gear up for Mackay’s River2Reef Ride

        Local Faces Strong headwinds add extra element to 2020 River2Reef Ride through Mackay. SEE THE...

        On this day: What was making news on September 12, 1980

        Premium Content On this day: What was making news on September 12, 1980

        News Check out what our community was reading about in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian 40...

        Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime National register of sex offenders needed