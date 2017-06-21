Horrorshow set to hit the beach

FINE TUNED: Horrorshow is set to light up the crowd at Magnums Hotel during their trip to town.

AUSSIE hip hop has never been in better shape than it is now and one its finest proponents is headed to Airlie Beach for a massive one night only show.

Horrorshow are a hip hop duo from Sydney, Australia, comprised of Solo (vocals) and Adit (producer). In eight years they've released four studio albums, sold-out numerous tours and cultivated one of the most loyal and dedicated fan bases in the country.

They've achieved just about everything there is to do in the Australian music scene. Nominated for ARIAs, getting a song in Triple J's Hottest 100 and playing with the likes of Aussie hop hop kings Hilltop Hoods and Bliss n Eso, these boys know what they're doing on a stage.

Emerging in 2008 with an album largely created in high school, Horrorshow signed to Elefant Traks and released debut album The Grey Space. It received immediate industry recognition with an ARIA nomination and a run of support slots on national tours.

A year later they released Inside Story, solidifying their reputation for eloquent lyricism and soulful production, their musical maturity defied their young age. Their honesty and musical ingenuity amassed a fast growing legion of passionate fans and saw them venture for their first European shows.

By 2011, they'd become the go-to act for the biggest tours in the country, supporting the likes of the Hilltop Hoods and Bliss n Eso, as well as establishing their own rock solid live reputation.

Every headline show they've ever done in their hometown has sold out.

Their third album, King Amongst Many, dropped in 2013 and landed at number two in the ARIA charts, going on to be nominated for the J Award, ARIA Award, and a shortlisting in the Australian Music Prize.

In the middle of 2014, Horrorshow, as part of the One Day collective, released Mainline. It debuted at number two on the ARIA Chart, and the crew toured nationally. At the same time, their One Day Sundays parties expanded nationwide becoming one of the most popular events in the country.

Before beginning work on album number four, Horrorshow returned to rework their live show into an acoustic performance, selling out the nationwide 'Listen Close Tour'. .

Album number four, Bardo State, was released on February 24 and their subsequent tour has Airlie Beach in its sights next.

Don't miss them when they hit Magnums Hotel for one night only.

