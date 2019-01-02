Horseball making an impact across region

GREAT RIVALS: The Queensland and New South Wales horseball teams at the 2018 Interstate Series in Tamworth. The familiar foes will square-off in the 2019 Interstate Series in Strathdickie from Tuesday.

HORSEBALL: The sport of horseball is growing in popularity throughout the Whitsundays.

Described as a cross between rugby union and basketball, horseball involves six players in a team, with four on the field at one time, using a size-four soccer ball covered with a leather harness.

Players score points by shooting the ball through a hoop which boasts a diameter of one metre.

All roads will lead to Strathdickie next week as the town gets set to host an Under-16 Interstate Series between Queensland and New South Wales from Tuesday, January 8.

The traditional rivals face off in a four-match battle, with the Maroons looking to exact revenge after the Blues prevailed when the sides met last July.

"We played at this tournament in Tamworth and came up against a stronger, more experienced NSW team to take home silver,” Queensland coach Linda Gray said.

Gray, who is also the vice-president of Australian Horseball, has been one of the key figures behind its growth in the Mackay-Whitsunday region, along with the likes of World Cup rider Jay Jay Campeeo and expert coach Francisco Campeao.

Strathdickie has the only permanent pitch in the state and it could prove a key factor for Queensland according to Gray.

"We are hoping with the home ground advantage and the amount of practice the team has been putting in that our side will have a better chance of gold this time,” she said.

"It is a great team sport because you need to pass the ball through three sets of hands before you score, so it doesn't rely on one strong player, it is vital to have a strong team.”

The Maroons line-up has a distinct Mackay and Whitsundays feel to it with Proserpine's Chloe Coutts, Jessica Grech (Mackay), captain Amy Gray and Lachlan Gray from Strathdickie and Bowen's Jodie Tilse featuring.

A fresh face in the Queensland team is Chelsea Hodder, 14, from North Gregory.

The championships run across three days, with the first match on Tuesday followed by a double-header on Wednesday and final contest on Thursday.

It doubles as a stepping stone for the talented teenage riders to work on selection for Australian teams proposed to compete at the 2020 Horseball World Cup in France.

"We're hoping to have three teams in France in 2020, an Under-16 team, a ladies team and either an elite male team or elite mixed side depending upon numbers,” Gray said.

Any spectators interested in watching the interstate series are more than welcome with free entry to the matches at the Kuhlman Road facility (off Strathdickie Road).