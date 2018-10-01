Bruce Hwy remains clogged with livestock, holidaymakers

Delays continue on the Bruce Hwy with warning about rouge horses and cattle still in place.

UPDATE: Extensive Bruce Hwy delays are still being faced by drivers travelling from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane with rouge livestock and long-weekend traffic adding to the chaos.

A Queensland Traffic warning regarding horses and cattle affecting southbound lands near Wild Horse Mountain remain in place.

The drive time from Maroochydore to Brisbane is currently almost two hours, compared to the usual time of 90 minutes.

Drivers are facing about 4km of congestion between Beerburrum and Caboolture and a further 4km at Burpengary.

INITIAL: Horses and livestock are loose on the Bruce Hwy adding to extensive traffic congestion caused by the end of the long weekend.

Qld Traffic reported about 11.45am that the horses and livestock were located in the southbound lanes at Coochin Creek near Wild Horse Mountain.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

There are currently no details on the cause of the incident.

Heavy traffic is causing long delays at various points between the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture.

Currently motorists are facing an extra 35 minutes travel time from Maroochydore to Brisbane.

The heaviest traffic is located on a 10km stretch at Beerburrum.