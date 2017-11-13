Horton defends title on Whitehaven

Competitors on the iconic Whitehaven Beach after the Hamilton Island Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim title yesterday.

IN A duel of reigning Olympic champions the superior surf skills of Aussie Mack Horton saw him defend his Hamilton Island Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim title over Italy's 1500m Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri yesterday.

The pair made the last turn in the 2km battle shoulder-to-shoulder, and Paltrinieri stood up just as Horton caught the smallest of waves to gain the winning advantage.

Despite winning the event last year, this was Horton's first time on Whitehaven after the previous race was moved to Hamilton Island's Catseye Beach due to weather conditions.

Matt Pegg of Townsville, himself a former champion here was third.

Defending champion Natalie van Coevorden backed up her win the day before in the triathlon to win the women's event marginally ahead of Bowen junior Eden Hedges and fellow triathlete Emma Jeffcoat.