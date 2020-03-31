Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Hospital deal provides 34,000 more beds

31st Mar 2020 2:27 PM

 

More than 100,000 professionals and 34,000 beds from private hospitals will be integrated into the public health system to battle COVID-19.

Federal Health minister Greg Hunt announced the "integrated partnership" between the commonwealth, states and private sector in a press conference this afternoon.

Mr Hunt said the deal would expand the capacity of Australia's health system.

"A partnership between the Australian Government, the states and the private hospitals that will bring over 30,000 beds within the hospital system into an integrated partnership between the commonwealth and the states and the private hospital sector," he said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Gary Ramage
Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Gary Ramage

 

coronaviruspromo

"It will bring over 105,000 full and part-time hospital staff, including 57,000 of our amazing nurses and midwives. It guarantees them their future and their support, both during the crisis and beyond, but most importantly it brings the resources to the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, in Australia."

He said the deal was a "very significant stride" in increasing the system's capacity while guaranteeing the viability of all 657 private hospitals.

57,000 nurses and midwives will also be repurposed as part of the deal, to ensure medical staff at ICU units don't hit capacity.

Originally published as Hospital deal provides 34,000 more beds

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health hospital beds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism operator forced to stand down staff and boats

        premium_icon Tourism operator forced to stand down staff and boats

        News Red Cat Adventures has stood down 29 staff and all four of its boats due to coronavirus but hopes to be operating again soon.

        • 31st Mar 2020 1:00 PM
        Police shut down parties on weekend

        premium_icon Police shut down parties on weekend

        News Police shut down parties across the region as they enforce social distancing and...

        IN COURT: Names of 30 people facing Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Names of 30 people facing Bowen court today

        Crime Each week a number of people face Bowen Magistrates Court on a range of charges

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750