Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 18-year-old man was bitten on the face by a dog yesterday.
An 18-year-old man was bitten on the face by a dog yesterday.
News

Hospital gives update on teen bitten by dog near school

Laura Thomas
17th Jul 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who was bitten on the face by a dog has been discharged from hospital, a spokeswoman from Mackay Hospital and Health Services confirmed. 

The 18-year-old man was taken to Bowen Hospital yesterday afternoon in a stable condition.   

Paramedics arrived at the scene on Tracey St about 5.10pm to help the injured man.   

A spokesman from Queensland Police said officers were called to the scene but could not confirm whether the bite occurred on residential or public property. 

It did not look like there was any criminal behaviour involved in the incident, he said.

Emergency services were called to Tracey St in Bowen about 5.10pm yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Tracey St in Bowen about 5.10pm yesterday.
bowen bowen hospital dog bite dog bite bowen qas qps
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    NSW announces new restrictions

    NSW announces new restrictions
    • 17th Jul 2020 11:31 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junkie whore: Man’s vile words to victim in choke hold

        premium_icon Junkie whore: Man’s vile words to victim in choke hold

        Crime Whitsunday police had to taser the father of two following a violent episode at the watch-house.

        Why Whitsunday water is about to get pricier

        premium_icon Why Whitsunday water is about to get pricier

        Council News Council’s new budget revealed an increase in water costs, but the region’s chief...

        Explained: Status of 7 major Bowen Basin mines

        premium_icon Explained: Status of 7 major Bowen Basin mines

        News Could fast tracking these mines be the key to solving the jobs shortage?

        $1b Whitsunday Paradise project given green light

        premium_icon $1b Whitsunday Paradise project given green light

        Council News The huge development is a step closer to reality but the council says there are...