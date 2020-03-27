Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Stephens Hervey Bay closing to visitors
St Stephens Hervey Bay closing to visitors
News

Private hospital shuts down to keep patients safe

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER COAST hospital will close their doors to visitors from 11.59pm Friday 27 March to keep patients and staff safe.

St Stephen's Private Hospital Hervey Bay  announced that from 11.59 pm Friday 27 March St Stephen's will be closed to visitors. 

Only pre-approved, prearranged visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

These include one parent per paediatric patient, one carer per patient as appropriate (dementia, patients with disabilities etc), palliative care visitors, discharge planning by appointment, patients with appointments with specialists will be allowed entry, outpatient appointments for I-MED (eg X-ray and MRI) and Sullivan Nicolaides.

In a statement on their website the hospital said if you fall into the above categories and they have your next of kin details you do not need to call ahead for pre-approval.

The collection of patient belongings (i.e. clothes for washing) can be co-ordinated through the Ward and be available to pick up from the Main Entrance.

The delivery of clean clothes or a care pack can be made at the Main Entrance to the hospital.

The hospital said they understand this arrangement will cause some distress, however their dedicated teams are doing their best to keep everyone safe and well.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus fraser coast health st stephen's hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How coronavirus is impacting Proserpine’s sugar industry

        premium_icon How coronavirus is impacting Proserpine’s sugar industry

        News COVID-19 has impacted many businesses, but sugar cane appears to be in a good state

        • 27th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
        Numbers reveal strong Whitsunday pre-polling turnout

        premium_icon Numbers reveal strong Whitsunday pre-polling turnout

        News Thousands of voters across the Whitsundays have already taken to the polls ahead of...

        Business owner says 'vital' staff affected by school closure

        premium_icon Business owner says 'vital' staff affected by school closure

        Community With kids at home next week, many businesses and families will be under added...

        Confirmed COVID-19 case in Proserpine hospital

        premium_icon Confirmed COVID-19 case in Proserpine hospital

        News Latest case involves someone returning home from an overseas trip

        • 27th Mar 2020 7:02 AM