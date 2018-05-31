Hospital mural sends an uplifting message

A LITTLE inspiration went a long way for local artist, Linda Forrester, who designed and painted the new mural in the Proserpine Hospital Children's Ward.

The mural depicts a boy scuba diving 'under the sea' while holding up the "okay” symbol surrounded by sea creatures and aquatic plants.

The boy in the mural was inspired by Ms Forrester's son, Damon, depicted as a boy of twelve, who she hopes will convey the message to the children that everything will be okay.

"I'm pretty sure that being in hospital would be quite frightening for some children,” she said. "So that's the message. It's going to be okay.”

The mural was one of two that are to be painted in the children's rooms at Proserpine Hospital and took six days to complete.

Proserpine Hospital Director of Nursing, Nicole Young said the mural provides a great distraction for children when they are having treatment or procedures by keeping them calm and relaxed.

"One of the great beauties of the mural is it has so much detail,” she said. "Every time you look at a different section you see more intricate detail in the fish and coral. There's a great sense of movement too.”

"It's more than just a picture. It plays a big role in helping improve the patient experience and that's what we want.”

Ms Forrester recruited some timely helpers in four of her art students who gave life to several of the little creatures pictured in the mural.

"During their normal class times, instead of going to the studio they came to the hospital and contributed to the mural which I thought would be good for them as a community type experience,” she said.

Linda made a note of all the creatures that were put into the mural so that children receiving treatment or visiting can look for them as something to do while they are there.

Linda received her first commission at the age of 16 while still in high school, but said she has been painting for as long as she can remember.

She has now owned her own studio and art school in Strathdickie where she has been based since 2011.

The design of the second mural is yet to be revealed but Ms Forrester has confirmed it will be started next week.