Hospital staff take to treadmill to help find a COVID cure

Dr Cameron Ventura, Dr Tegan Helmore and Dr Amanda Raty from Proserpine Hospital will take part in a 24hr treadmill challenge.

HEALTH workers are used to being run off their feet, but the staff at Bowen and Proserpine hospitals will take this to a new level next month to help find a COVID-19 treatment.

On August 27, both hospitals will hold a 24-hour treadmill challenge with the aim of raising $10,000 to support research into the virus.

Staff and members of the community will constantly keep a treadmill ticking over at both hospitals around the clock.

The challenge has already stirred up some rivalries with senior medical officer at Bowen Hospital Dr Michael Reinke saying he did not want Proserpine “to get one over us”.

“It is a worthy and admirable cause but there is also a healthy competition between our towns, and we don’t want Prossie to get one up on us,” he said.

“I actually think we are in a pretty good spot, certainly I’ve noticed there has been a lot more people running across the town this year on the beaches and pathways.”

However, director of medical services at Whitsunday Health Service Dr Shaun Grimes wasn’t so confident and was thankful the community were willing to lend a hand, or a pair of legs.

“We don’t talk about my level of fitness because I don’t have any,” he said.

“We didn’t realise that we’d need more than one treadmill because if you run a single treadmill for too long there is a risk it’ll overheat or catch fire,” he said.

“Thankfully the community has been great and has pitched in a second one for the night.

“The interest is so high, I certainly don’t think we are going to have any gaps in the roster.”

The funds raised will be passed on to the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital’s COVID-19 research program.

Dr Grimes said the best way the community could support the fundraising effort was to donate through the RBWH Foundation website or directly here.