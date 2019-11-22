Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
Breaking

Hostages held in terrifying pokie room heist

Ashley Carter
22nd Nov 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for three men who held pub patrons hostage early this morning armed with sawn-off weapons before fleeing the scene.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said about 4.50am, three men entered the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St.

Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied
Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied

All three men wore masks and were armed with sawn-off firearms, Senior Sergeant Eaton said.

Two of the offenders held a group of patrons hostage in the pokies room while the third demanded a sum of money from a female employee.

The woman handed over the money and the three men fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi sedan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the men is urged to contact police. Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

armed robbery cbx hotel editors picks gun crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Croc team scores win at national awards

        premium_icon Croc team scores win at national awards

        News More than 50 staff pull together to secure trophy.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 8:49 AM
        The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

        premium_icon The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

        News The first participants have gone for their licence and freedom.

        'Show them respect': Man throws bloody pants at cop's face

        premium_icon 'Show them respect': Man throws bloody pants at cop's face

        Crime He was found laying on the ground after being bitten by a dog.

        'He assures he would be able to pass a drug test now'

        premium_icon 'He assures he would be able to pass a drug test now'

        Crime Man on drugs catches police attention while standing on main road.