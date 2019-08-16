Host’s worst interview: ‘He’s a knob’

Triple M radio star Gus Worland has revealed which two celebrities were the most disappointing out of the hundreds that he's interviewed.

Worland, who co-hosts Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning with Lawrence Mooney and Jess Eva, is today celebrating 10 years on radio.

Speaking to news.com.au to mark the milestone, Worland opened up about the best and worst stars he's met over the years.

"The best, the number one standout, is Hulk Hogan," he said. "He was actually meant to go to Kyle and Jackie O (who at the time were broadcasting on 2Day FM which is in the same building as Triple M) who were one level above us.

"But the security guy that let him into the building just assumed, 'Oh, he must be here for Triple M.'

Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 30.

"Hulk Hogan wasn't going to sit outside the studio and wait, he literally busted through the door when we were halfway through a break and all of a sudden Hulk Hogan was there," Worland said. "That was a real highlight."

Rick Astley, Michael Buble and Michael Parkinson are some of the other celebrities that Worland rated as the best he's met.

As for the worst, Worland named and shamed an Aussie motorcyclist and a Hollywood action hero.

"The one we disliked the most was Steven Seagal who is the perfect actor for Triple M listeners but he's always been very difficult," Worland said.

"Every single time Seagal's been on he just hasn't wanted to play or even talk about the reason he's actually on the show for. I've never watched a Seagal movie since. I just look at him now and think, 'What's wrong with you, brother?'

Hollywood action man Steven Seagal.

"Wayne Gardner (former 500cc Motorcycle World Champion) was a bit of a knob-end too," the Triple M host said.

"He was in a filthy mood and we wanted to talk about a whole lot of things from motorcycling to V8s and he just didn't want to play. He gave really short answers and there were no explanations when we asked for a story. We ended up not even airing it.

"When you meet someone that you've looked up to and they don't play ball, it does leave a bit of a sour taste in your mouth," he added.

Wayne Gardner last year. Picture: Supplied/MIFF

Worland is one of Triple M Sydney's most popular stars, but he told news.com.au that he was lucky to land the job after a radio executive named Craig Bruce spotted his talent by chance.

"I was promoting my An Aussie Goes Calypso TV show on Triple M in Melbourne and I was talking to their breakfast show and (former radio boss) Craig Bruce was in a taxi and he waited in the cab because he wanted to hear the end of my story," Worland said about his A Star is Born moment.

At the time, Worland was living in England with his family, but radio bosses told him they thought he had potential and asked him to move back to Australia so they could train him up.

"My wife and I left a very lovely little village with our three kids in school in England for an opportunity," he recalled. "It could all have been over in six months, but I'm very proud of the fact I've been there for so long."

Worland spent almost a decade on air as part of Triple M Sydney's Grill Team alongside Mark Geyer and Matty Johns. At the start of the year when The Grill Team was replaced with a new breakfast show starring Lawrence Mooney and Jess Eva, Worland decided to stay on board, but he admits it wasn't an easy adjustment.

Triple M breakfast show hosts Chris Page, Gus Worland (middle back row), Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney and Jess Eva. Picture: John Feder/The Australian

"I had more than nine years on The Grill Team and we had a certain way that we did things," Worland said.

"Now that it's focused so much around Lawrence, it's taken me a little bit of time to work out my role in the show. It's just been a matter of existing and learning.

"The first few months I wasn't sure where my role was but in the last couple of months I've felt so comfy and I'm really looking forward to where this show will go.

"We needed to make a change, we did it, and the ratings have gone up for the last three surveys, so long may it continue!"

