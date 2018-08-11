Menu
Login
HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer
HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer Max Cosgrove
News

HOT CHOOK: Bikinis for chickens a big hit at EKKA

Hannah Sbeghen
by
11th Aug 2018 10:44 AM

A YOUNG Mt Larcom farmer, famous for chicken fashion in the region, has made a stylish come back with the unique "chickini" - bikini's for chooks.

Max Cosgrove, 11 is at the Brisbane EKKA this week with the new apparel and said the bikinis were very popular.

HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer
HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer Max Cosgrove

Going at $15 a pop in a range of hot summer colours, Max is also donating $1 from every purchase to Breast Cancer Australia.

"For winter we had the beanies and the jumpers for the chooks so it was just a matter of asking myself what's good for summer?"

The kid-entrepreneur said his parents bought him a sewing machine two weeks ago and he has stopped sewing since.

"A lady down the road had to teach me how to use it because I really had no idea how to sew," Max said.

"I made 30 or 40 odd in two weeks to bring to the show. I've sold out completely now."

Max is also making 'roo ties' for roosters.

 

HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer
HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer Max Cosgrove

Max who runs Max's Chickens, makes his pocket money from breeding and selling chickens which started after he was given just two chickens.

But the bikinis are just for the EKKA, Max said he can post them them anywhere in Australia with free postage.

It's not all business for the primary school boy who said he was excited to attend his first EKKA.

"I'm having a lot of fun and I have jumped on a roller-coaster or two," Max said.

To get your chooks looking hot this summer in a bikini send Max a message on Facebook at Max's Chickens or pop in and meet the boy at the EKKA at Poultry Pavilion near the Mi Feed stall between 1pm and 2pm.

Related Items

bikinis chickens chooks ekka fashion hot max cosgrove mt larcom style
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    News The plan for the Whitsunday Sailing Club hosted event is to start the field in the eight classes across multiple divisions.

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    News Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour.

    Tragedy inspires a mother's fight to boost vital services

    Tragedy inspires a mother's fight to boost vital services

    News A COLLINSVILLE mother has vowed to keep fighting

    Legends of Proserpine: Art, history and reality

    Legends of Proserpine: Art, history and reality

    News PROSERPINE's George Gnezdiloff and Ian Lade have been immortalised

    Local Partners