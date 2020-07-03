Hot competition in round 11 of darts league

Pete Gent playing from down in Melbourne and getting his first win of the season.

Pete Gent playing from down in Melbourne and getting his first win of the season.

Contributed by Jamie Maher.

DARTS: Round 11 of the darts league began with 7th placed Ken Todd taking on Jamie Maher who’s currently occupying 5th spot on the ladder.

Jamie started the game well going out to a 2 leg to nil lead early on.

But at 3 legs to 1 it was clear Ken wasn’t going anywhere.

This was gonna be a slog to the end.

Ken was scoring heavily and Jamie was consistent too, and at 5 legs apiece it was anyone’s game going into the last leg of the match.

Ken began the last leg with back to back heavy scores, and though Jamie led the match throughout, Ken’s start to the last leg was just too good, and it got him over the line in a 6/5 thriller.

Straight after that match was Gene Birse and Ross Gallichan.

This was a chance for Ross to strengthen his grip on that 4th spot and to put some pressure on Andy in 3rd place, and with Jamie losing earlier in the day, it was all set to be a cracker. But in the end, it didn’t go the way Ross would have hoped, instead it was a more one-sided affair with Gene proving too good winning 6/1.

Pete Gent took on Rooster Coutts in the third match of the afternoon.

Both players are looking to get something going this season.

Rooster has found himself adrift of that top 4 group recently, and needed to get back to winning ways to start applying some pressure to the guys above.

And Pete, not having a happy time of it at the moment, was looking for his first win of the season.

The darting gods were on Pete’s side and he clinched his first league win of the year defeating Rooster 6/4.

Rooster managed to grab a bonus point in the loss, which could end up being so very important at the end of the year.

And last but not least, the runaway leader Chris Williams took on last year’s Champ Andy Peel.

Some impressive scoring here by Chris who looks more and more like the man to beat this year with every passing week.

He won this one too defeating Andy 6/3.

Andy just missed out on the bonus point and remains in 3rd place for now, but Ross is hot on his heels.

