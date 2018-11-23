Hot, hot, hotter

PROSERPINE is set to have one of its hottest days on record on Monday, with the temperature forecast to hit 41 degrees.

That prediction could see the record for the town's hottest November day - 41.2 degrees recorded on November 19, 1990 - broken.

The last time the temperature even reached as high as Monday's forecast was 13 years ago.

The overall hottest day on record for Proserpine since records began in 1969 saw the mercury soar to 42.9 degrees on December 20, 1995.

Monday's temperature is just part of a hot spell the Bureau of Meteorology has classified as an extreme heatwave.

Residents are set to swelter through the next few days as temperatures hover around the late 30s and early 40s.

Proserpine is forecast to reach 39 degrees tomorrow, Sunday and Tuesday, 40 degrees on Wednesday and 41 degrees on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Woods said temperatures would be much higher than normal for the week.

"An extreme heatwave is developing,” Mr Woods said. "We are seeing temperatures in the north away from the sea breeze eight to 11 degrees above average.

"Things are warming up. By Sunday it is quite hot.

"Records may be broken.”

Mr Woods said the extreme heatwave temperatures for central coast areas were due to a trough that brought patchy rain to some areas over the past few days.

"The trough is drawing in a warm air mass (from the north) he said.

The hot temperatures will no doubt send Proserpine residents scrambling for any way they can cool off over the next week.

Air-conditioning units will no doubt be working overtime, and residents will head for the local pool in an attempt to cool off.

Proserpine Water Park, however, will be closed from 12pm on Monday until 8am Wednesday to allow new features to be added to minimise water loss and increase efficiency.