HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

SLICK: The first look at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre design.

SLICK: The first look at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre design. Contributed

THE concept designs for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre were unveiled to key stakeholders today.

The new designs received mixed responses - generally positive and key features of the new entertainment centre can now be revealed.

At first glance, the proposed design of the exterior displays a state-of- the-art building, that looks sleek, timeless and modern.

But there were issues - stakeholders pointed out there was not enough seating, and the stage would be too small.

Cox and CA Architects have come up with the concept, which has been approved by Whitsunday Regional Council, and director Richard Coulson went through the plans, highlighting key aspects.

The first major change will involve the complex being pulled forward, so it's just "touching up" to the footpath.

Those concerned with the loss of green space, will be pleased to know that the church next door has been included in the concept design, which will see the complex open out to the western side of the block.

The plans show it as "the garden room".

Mr Coulson said his team of architects was passionate about creating a complex that was flexible and dynamic.

MULTI PURPOSE: The proposed design includes retractable seating, which will allow for the auditorium so host banquets and functions. Pictured is the auditorium in 'banquet mode'. Contributed

Their vision sees the centre being used not only for a variety of community groups, such as dance schools and morning melodies, but also as a place where travelling shows from out of town come to perform.

A bar and café are included in the designs and the consensus surrounding the eateries was they could be operational even when there weren't performances at the centre.

There's just one minor setback; stakeholders pointed out there is not enough seating, and the stage is too small.

Three dance school owners attended, and they were unanimous in agreeing their end-of-year concerts rake in audience numbers of about 450 patrons.

They, along with other key stakeholders, said there would be no way that out-of-town shows would trek to Proserpine, if the maximum audience numbers were capped at 300 patrons.

Mayor Andrew Willcox listened intently to all feedback and concerns and said the one thing that was not negotiable with the project was the budget.

He reminded the stakeholders comparing stage dimensions to that of the Mackay Entertainment Centre, that although Proserpine had all the charm and character in the world, it was not a city like Mackay.

Whitsunday Regional Council director of major projects Tim Rose said it would be a 52-week construction period and estimated the finish date for the new complex could be as early as October next year.

However, Cr Willcox disagreed and said it would be likely pushed out until 2021.