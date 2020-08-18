Hotel death was ‘sex act gone wrong’

A Cairns sex worker fled a hotel room after a sex act with a Brisbane businessman went horribly wrong the day before his body was found, police will allege.

Madeleine Joan Lewin, 32, has been charged with manslaughter, with police alleging she owed her client, married service station auditor Anthony Michael Brady, a "duty of care".

Mr Brady was in Cairns for work last week when the pair allegedly rendezvoused in a room at the Sunshine Tower Hotel in the Cairns CBD.

The 52-year-old died in the room and Lewin fled, police will allege.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances of Mr Brady's death but it is understood they will allege it was a sexual encounter gone wrong.

According to court documents Mr Brady died "on or about" last Thursday in Cairns City.

Ms Lewin, whose occupation was listed as "unknown" on the court documents, was taken into custody two days later at a Manoora residence and charged with manslaughter.

A missing persons alert was put out for Mr Brady on Friday when he failed to make it home to Brisbane the previous day.

Police tracked Mr Brady on CCTV leaving his own hotel - the Cairns Plaza Hotel - on Wednesday night.

He could be seen walking to the nearby Caltex service station on Sheridan St - just metres from the Sunshine Tower Hotel.

His body was discovered in the hotel room on Friday, with detectives releasing an image of Lewin in the hope she could assist with their investigation.

"Detectives believe the woman was the last person to see Mr Brady alive and could hold important information regarding Mr Brady's movements leading up to his death," police said.

Lewin is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Tuesday after her case was adjourned on Monday, after a brief court hearing.

The court heard she was on parole for other matters at the time of Mr Brady's death.

Lewin was reported missing by her family last July.

A missing persons alert posted in August with a photograph of Lewin said her family had not seen her for a month and were "extremely worried for her safety".

It is understood she had travelled to Cairns from regional NSW.

According to the court documents she was born in Coffs Harbour.

She has been in Cairns since at least September.

During a brief press conference on Monday, Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said police were in contact with Mr Brady's family.

"A police family liaison officer has been appointed and we are keeping the family of the deceased updated on the progress of this investigation and we'll keep talking to them as it progresses further through the courts," he said.

"We're keep trying to keep everything as discreet as possible for them."

Mr Brady was remembered by colleagues from his previous job as a supermarket manager as "a kind fellow" who "always had an ear" for his mates.

One former colleague, who worked with Mr Brady at the supermarket, wrote: "RIP Tony. Such sad news for your family to endure. You were a great guy to work with and may the Lord give your family strength to get thru (sic) this."

Another sent their condolences to Mr Brady's wife.

"Sending love and blessings to your beautiful wife and family at this devastating time."

Other posts on Facebook included one from a Toowoomba woman, who appeared to know Mr Brady from several years ago.

"Rest in peace Tony. You will be missed. Such a kind fellow, always had an ear for friends and many of drinks shared. Sending love to your family and friends."

