Crime

Hotel murder accused faces Vic court

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 3:36 PM

A MAN accused of murder over a Melbourne car park stoush has faced court after eluding police.

Officers finally caught up with 28-year-old Alexander Petera Hikowai Manuel in Gippsland on Thursday morning.

Three days earlier he was charged with the murder of 44-year-old Bon Beach man Ricky Thompson, who died in hospital from stab wounds on June 18.

It's alleged the pair were involved in a verbal argument in a Chelsea Heights hotel car park before Mr Thompson was stabbed.

Manuel didn't apply for bail when he faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz noted the Frankston man was withdrawing from methamphetamine and had mental health issues including a borderline personality disorder and previous history of drug-induced psychosis.

"I'm diagnosed with a lot more," Manuel told her.

She ordered that he see a psychiatrist as soon as possible.

Court documents reveal the murder charge was laid on July 1, but Manuel had absconded.

He was arrested at a rural property at Toora, in Gippsland, about 2.30am on Thursday.

Manuel is set to appear by video for his next appearance, a committal mention on November 7.

