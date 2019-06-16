Hotshots heading to Bowen

The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Bowen next month.

BOWEN may be known for its warm winter weather, but it's expected that temperatures will really heat up when the boys from Sydney Hotshots come to town.

The 'adults only' show will be hitting the stage at Bowen Bowls Club on Tuesday, July 9, and is expected to give a performance that many are unlikely to forget.

Hotshots spokesman, Thomas Hunter, said that the 'Magic Mike' inspired show is set to get hearts racing, and the blood pumping from the moment the performers hit the stage.

"Every girls fantasy is fulfilled as the hottest guys from around the world strut their way through sexy dance routines in what can only be described as electrifying entertainment," Mr Hunter said.

"The night promises to be an unforgettable evening as the Ultimate Male Revue Show explodes on stage for the next two hours.

Mr Hunter said that the show promised lots of interaction with the audience, with "a few lucky girls to be whisked away onstage to be romanced and serenaded by some of our dancers."

The Magic Mike theme doesn't stop at the routines however, with the Sydney Hotshots bringing their very own Matthew McConaughey who hails from the Excalibur Hotel in Las Vegas.

Mr Hunter said that each performer had worked hard to not only be at the top of their dancing game, but also to maintain in peak physical shape.

Each performer is handpicked after auditioning at their Kings Cross venue in Sydney, with performers coming from all over the world.

If selected, performers are sent to a boot camp before heading on tour.

Mr Hunter said that anyone who was interested wouldn't be disappointed on the night.

"The show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks,

sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal, Mr Hunter said.

"It's something we're very excited to be able to bring to Bowen."

Tickets are available at reception or through eventbrite.com.au