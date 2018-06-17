Hotshots set to sizzle when they hit the Metropole

HOT STUFF: The Sydney Hotshots will turn the heat up at the Metropole Hotel on June 20.

WHOOHOO, a brand new super-hot super-sexy Sydney Hotshots show is locked and loaded and you are invited along to the Metropole Hotel in Proserpine for a night which will not soon be forgotten.

Two hours of top performers from the glitzy world of male strippers will be sure to get your heart jumping through your rib cage when the toned, fit lads sporting washboard abs and a cheeky twinkle in their eye hit the stage.

The all male choreographed dance show will have you giggling, blushing and laughing all at the same time and all night long when the star-studded studs hit Prossie for one night only on June 20.

It's less Full Monty and more Magic Mike and almost definitely more famous than the Chippendales.

High-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and the irresistible blend of sex appeal, humour, games and big personalities guarantee a night out to remember.

The Sydney Hotshots show is the ultimate girls' night out - leave your worries at the door and go and have some fun with legendary lads from the harbour city.

Tickets available from the venue.

