Hottest October day in nine years coming

A heatwave in central and western Queensland could break records and funnel heat down to the state’s southeast. Picture: Sky News Weather.

A heatwave in central and western Queensland could break records and funnel heat down to the state’s southeast. Picture: Sky News Weather.

PARTS of Queensland could be headed for the hottest October day in almost a decade, forecasters have warned, as boiling weather in the interior gets sucked down to Queensland's southeast corner.

And in some inland areas, heat records that have stood for more than 120 years may about to be shattered.

Storms could continue in Brisbane on Thursday including the threat of a supercell across the Darling Downs and into northern NSW.

It comes after a tumultuous few weeks of weather in the state with flooding rains followed by heatwaves.

On Wednesday, Toowoomba was on the receiving end of a short but intense hailstorm.

"We drove right through it when it was in Greenmount," Nathaniel Kemp said on social media.

"Lots of wild (wind) and lightning. I think we might have gone through a vortex of dust.

"That was full on. Got to love storm season," Sonia Gangemi said.

Hailstones 3cm in size fell in the city following a severe thunderstorm that struck just before 7.30pm.

A weather system is brewing in the west that could bring rain to the east coast next week but, for now, all eyes are on a heatwave in Queensland's north.

"We could break some records with this ongoing heat," said Sky News weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders on Thursday.

Interior areas of central and northern Queensland as well as the Northern Territory close to Darwin are expecting severe to extreme heatwave conditions until well into next week.

A heatwave is declared when an area has three or more days in a row when both daytime and night-time temperatures are unusually high.

Longreach has been nudging 40C for days now, Mr Saunders said.

"If Longreach gets to eight days above 40C, that would be a record for October that hasn't been broken since 1897."

And that hot air is heading straight for the southeast corner of the state and the coastline. There could be rain and a possible storm on Thursday before a scorching Friday. If, as forecast, it tops out at 35C it would be the hottest October day in the capital for nine years, he said. Ispwich is due to reach 36C on Friday.

It is a rare case of the southeast being hotter than it's northern neighbours.

Mackay is due to hit a high of 32C on Friday, with Yeppoon to hit 30C and Gladstone to hit 33.

Those in Rockhampton will sweat out the end of the week though with a forecast high of 37C. Biloela is due to reach 38C and Gayndah is forecast to hit 37C.

Wide Bay will reach similar sweaty temperatures. Gympie has a forecast high of 36C on Friday, Maryborough 34C and Bundaberg 33C. Hervey Bay will be a comparatively balmy 29C.

A heatwave in central and western Queensland could break records and funnel heat down to the state’s south east. Picture: Sky News Weather.

Parts of NSW could also be unsettled.

"The northern ranges of NSW are the hot spot for severe storms with damaging winds, hail and there could even be a supercell for two."