Hour-long sentence for stealing bread

A CANNOVNALE woman with an "atrocious” history of dishonesty offences received just over one hour imprisonment for stealing a $4 focaccia from a Proserpine bakery.

The 39-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to stealing and was convicted when she appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, after distracting a shop attendant and hiding the focaccia behind items for which she had paid.

Neisje Louise Bruce's actions were later found on CCTV and, when questioned by police, said she didn't know why she stole the bread.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow told the court Bruce suffered a gunshot wound to the head earlier in life which resulted in her being heavily medicated for the associated pain on a number of opioid drugs.

"She can offer no excuse, she knew she did the wrong thing,” Mr Yarrow said.

Magistrate Simon Young saw the case as "entirely problematic” because of Bruce's "atrocious” history.

"I regard the action as somewhat premeditated, it was not opportunist because it required a bit of thought... you deliberately distracted the attendant,”Mr Young said. "You have previously been sentenced to significant period of jail for like offences and it has not changed your behaviour.

"There is no reasonable alternative available to the court other than a period of imprisonment. The shortest period of imprisonment to impose 'is to the rising of the court'. Let this serve as a personal deterrent and a reminder to you.”

Bruce sat in custody for just over an hour until the court closed.