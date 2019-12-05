Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
News

House collapses as firefighters try to extinguish inferno

Matthew Newton
13th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOME in Millmerran Downs has been totally destroyed by fire this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were currently at the scene of the blaze at Gardenia Cr in Millmerran Downs.

Crews arrived at 10.20am to find the rural home and a nearby car fully engulfed in flame.

The spokeswoman said the home collapsed as firefighters went into action.

"All person are accounted for and Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene," she said.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire.

house fire toowoomba list toowoomba qfes
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Empty washed up boat prompts police, VMR search

        premium_icon Empty washed up boat prompts police, VMR search

        Breaking A search is under way at Shute Harbour and police have not ruled out a missing person.

        IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court today

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown