The Mount Perry house collapsed after firefighters battled the blaze for three hours this morning. File Photo.
News

House collapses in Mount Perry fire

Holly Cormack
6th Sep 2020 11:36 AM
A HOUSE in Mount Perry has collapsed after firefighter's tackled to contain the inferno in the early hours of this morning.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesman, three fire and rescue crews and five rural rescue service were called to the private residence on Annie Street at 1.23am this morning (September 6).

Firefights tackled the blaze for three hours, however the house was already destroyed by the time emergency services got there.

The structure of the house collapsed, but crews were able to save a small granny flat attached to the property.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, paramedics remained on standby while QFES worked to contain a house fire. All occupants of the house were evacuated and no patients were treated or transported.

A couple of crews remain at the scene, monitoring any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Investigations are continuing.

