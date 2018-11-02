Menu
Login
Firefighters rushed Currimundi this morning to battle flames at the single-storey house.
Firefighters rushed Currimundi this morning to battle flames at the single-storey house. Facebook: Kate Gardiner/Sunshine
Breaking

House engulfed in flames, fireys rush to scene

Matty Holdsworth
by
2nd Nov 2018 8:30 AM

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to Currimundi this morning to put out a blaze at a single-storey home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two crews were called to the house on Croydon Ave, where the home was "well-involved" in fire.

A witness close to the home reported seeing smoke billowing at the house next door.

Fireys were in action working to extinguish the flames. Police are also on scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics had been called to the scene, but there were no reports of injuries at this stage.

More to come.

Related Items

currimundi house fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Trees given chop

    Trees given chop

    News Three historic paperbark trees are going at Airlie Beach foreshore, but will gain 143 once the new project is completed.

    Feds challenged to support facility plan

    Feds challenged to support facility plan

    News Locals are pushing for a coral research facility in the Whitsundays.

    Airlie Beach model named fourth in the world

    Airlie Beach model named fourth in the world

    News Airlie Beach model named fourth in the world

    Victorian man in near drowning at Airlie Beach

    Victorian man in near drowning at Airlie Beach

    News Man in Mackay hospital after near drowning at Airlie Beach.

    Local Partners