House fire in the Whitsundays

Georgia Simpson
by
13th Jul 2019 9:46 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to a house fire in Proserpine on Friday night.

Two fire crews attended the blaze at the Anzac Road property just after 10pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was contained to the dwelling.

Once the fire was extinguished, the property was ventilated - an indication the fire didn't completely wipe out the property, the spokesperson said.

An ambulance was on standby as a precaution, but nobody required treatment.

A Queensland Police Services spokesperson said the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, however the investigation into what caused the fire was still open.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious, the spokesperson said.

