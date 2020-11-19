Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
HOUSE FIRE: Woman and kids escape blaze

Aden Stokes
19th Nov 2020 7:45 AM
A HOUSE in Central West Queensland has been destroyed following a devastating fire late last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Crane St in Longreach at 11.10pm.

Three fire crews arrived on scene at 11.15pm and observed the house was "well alight".

Crews entered through the front door and noted there was "severe damage" to the house.

The fire was extinguished by 12.53am.

All occupants, believed to be a woman and a few children, were outside the house when emergency services arrived.

The occupants were uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the fire was non-suspicious, and the house was destroyed.

