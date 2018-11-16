Menu
Login
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire.
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire. Contributed
Breaking

House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley

15th Nov 2018 10:11 PM

FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.

The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.

gargett fire pioneer valley fire qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Dawson MP pro drum lines

    Dawson MP pro drum lines

    News Fedeal Member for Dawson George Christensen has taken to social media to express his views surrounding last week's roundtable.

    Winner winner, chickens and a rooster for dinner

    Winner winner, chickens and a rooster for dinner

    News A greedy scrub python has eaten more than it's fair share.

    Airlie Beach Festival of Music dubbed 'best festival yet'

    Airlie Beach Festival of Music dubbed 'best festival yet'

    News Airlie Beach Festival of Music dubbed 'best festival yet'

    Businesses vying for state awards

    Businesses vying for state awards

    News Businesses vying for state awards

    Local Partners