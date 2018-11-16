House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley
FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.
The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.
Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.
Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.
A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.
A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.