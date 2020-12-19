Houses linked to literary legends inking deals

New chapters are about to be written for two historic Victorian homes with ties to Mark Twain and Charles Dickens.

Famous American novelist Mark Twain is connected to a National Trust-protected residence at 10-12 Seaby Street in Stawell, which is on the market with a $1.35m price tag.

Monaghan's Real Estate director Terry Monaghan said The Adventures of Tom Sawyer novelist paid a visit to wealthy homeowner Mary Hobbs when he arrived at the regional Victorian town in 1895.

10-12 Seaby Street, Stawell, belonged to a wealthy mine owner when Twain visited.

American author Mark Twain.

"A previous owner was a schoolteacher who researched the house and found that Twain met Mrs Hobbs and was very impressed with her wealth," Mr Monaghan said.

"He came through the area in that time and was shown off to some of the local celebrities."

Mrs Hobbs was a prolific mine owner and Seaby Street resident at the time that Twain was in Stawell, in transit from Adelaide to Melbourne.

A grand hallway is a step back in time.

Mr Monaghan said her elaborate riches could still be seen in the historic five-bedroom home, which featured a grand dining room and formal living space off a commanding central hallway, a library and stables converted into a garage.

"Seaby Street is one of the better streets in the area, but this house is even at another level. It's one of the best period-era homes in the district," he said.

"The money that was poured into this house was nothing but unbelievable."

Twain’s connection to the house makes this library extra special.

A Surrey Hills house once lived in by Charles Dickens' daughter-in-law Constance Dickens also sold last week.

Invermark, at 41 Suffolk Road, shot more than $100,000 above reserve to $3.41m at an auction with two bidders.

41 Suffolk Road, Surrey Hills sold for $3.41m.

Records show Ms Dickens lived at the 1880s house when she was newly wed to the novelist's youngest son Edward, who worked on a sheep station in NSW.

Marshall White Boroondara agent Nicholas Franzmann said a rooftop widow's walk and other historic features had attracted families to the home.

Originally published as Houses linked to literary legends inking deals

The house is protected by the National Trust.