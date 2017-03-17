Housewives of Sydney head to Whitsundays

DRAMA: The Real Housewives of Sydney came to the Whitsundays last year for episode four of the new series on Arena.

DRINKING, diving, fishing and, of course, commotion - this is what the Real Housewives of Sydney experienced when they visited the Whitsundays last year to film episode 4 of the new series.

The Airlie Beach episode, which airs on Sunday, saw the seven TV personalities head to the Whitsundays courtesy of fellow housewife, Victoria, who thought of it as a chance to escape the worries of home.

For Housewives star Lisa Oldfield, the trip wasn't a first having regularly headed north in the past to spend time at Hamilton Island, Hayman Island, South Molle and other islands.

"The Whitsundays is a favourite destination particularly for the kids," she said.

During the episode, the ladies were treated to dinner at the Coral Sea Resort where the first of many confrontations began.

The following day saw them jump on board a yacht where they found themselves a little too close for comfort, with some of the ladies forced to share a bed.

And things didn't run particularly smoothly for Lisa, who was confronted about her marriage which she had previously revealed was in a state of struggle.

But despite the hardships of the trip, Lisa said she thoroughly enjoyed being back in such a beautiful part of the world.

"The weather was beautiful," she said.

"We weren't there long enough (to take part in more activities) but we were drinking, diving and fishing, all the fun stuff."

It won't be long before the Whitsundays welcomes Lisa again as she has plans to return in September.

Lisa said she was heavily impressed with the treatment she and the other housewives received from everyone involved, adding "Coral Sea (Resort) was stunning".

Catch the Real Housewives of Sydney in the Whitsundays on Sunday night at 8.30pm only on Arena on Foxtel.