Housewives visit the Whitsundays

GLAMOROUS: The stars of The Real Housewives of Sydney on the jetty at Coral Sea Resort.

IT MAY have been intended as a relaxed getaway to the Whitsundays to escape the hassles of the real world, but for The Real Housewives of Sydney, drama is never too far away.

On Sunday night, episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Sydney aired on Foxtel's Arena channel featuring the seven personalities spending some time dipping their feet in the Whitsunday waters.

The trip, organised by housewife Victoria Rees, saw them visit Coral Sea Resort where the women enjoyed drinks and dinner.

But it wasn't all fun and games for Lisa Oldfield.

Prior to leaving for the trip, Lisa confided in Victoria, who said the trip would be a chance to forget about all the worries of her marriage and suggested she contact a divorce lawyer.

However, what Lisa thought was a private conversation came out very publicly at the dinner table.

"You can imagine I was shocked that she revealed my marriage problems and was shocked I hadn't contacted a divorce lawyer,” Lisa said.

It seems Lisa couldn't catch a break either when the following day, she had a "near death” experience.

While swimming at Chalkies Beach, the other six women had made their way back to shore but Lisa was no where to be seen.

The women expressed their concerns but didn't seem all too phased that their friend was missing in action.

"I got into trouble very quickly,” Lisa said.

"The lady on the back of a fishing boat saw me wave my hands around and asked if I was okay and I said 'no'.”

Lisa was eventually saved but it wasn't a reaction of relief she was faced with upon returning.

"I was particularly (angry) with Krissy (Marsh) because I was clearly very shaken,” she said.

"(She) was making out that I was doing it for attention.

"If I had wanted attention, I could have told them about my marriage (but) I didn't want to talk about those things.”

Also being in the Whitsundays during her wedding anniversary, it was clear the trip was an emotional roller coaster for Lisa, who said "in hindsight, I wish I hadn't gone”.