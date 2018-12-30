Hoverboard 'explosion' sparks emergency response

A self-balancing scooter or "hoverboard" exploded at a Maleny home this morning. NOTE: This is a file photo, the make and model of the hoverboard involved are unknown.

A HOVERBOARD "explosion" sparked an emergency response this morning when firefighters were called to a hinterland home.

The call for help came from a North Maleny home about 11am, after a number of "small explosions" and smoke came from somewhere within the device.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters had taken the device back to the store where it was purchased to find out more details.

No one was injured and paramedics were not required.

Further details on the hoverboard's make and model are unknown.