How $2 can help record number of Aussies going hungry

More than 400,000 people sought food relief for the first time this year. Picture: Liam Kidston.

More than 400,000 people sought food relief for the first time this year. Picture: Liam Kidston.

RECORD numbers of Aussies are seeking help to feed their families after battling bushfires, drought and now COVID-19.

More than 400,000 people sought food relief for the first time this year.

In April alone, charities across the country had a 50 per cent jump in calls from parents suddenly unable to put food on the table, along with students and singles who’d lost work and were struggling to stay afloat.

Australian Council of Social Services acting chief executive Jacqueline Phillips said the COVID-19 crisis had resulted in many people facing severe economic hardship for the first time in their lives.

“Everyone deserves to be able to put food on the table,” she said.

And charities fear this demand will increase once government assistance payments end.

That’s why the annual Feed Queensland Appeal – part of the national Feed Appeal fundraiser – is so vital.

More stories:

How social media reunited couple with precious memories

Orange Sky opens ‘pod’ for Mackay’s vulnerable

Mackay ‘fugitive’ now stuck in Tasmania

Just $2 can provide four free meals and feed a family in your community.

The appeal is helping food charities across the state, whether it is boosting their capacity to store and serve food or providing supplies of much-needed pantry essentials.

Feed Appeal chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said the increased need for food relief was a long-term problem.

“Food relief partners are telling us they expect the increased demand to remain high for the next 1-2 years,” she said.

The Feed Queensland appeal.

Last year’s Feed Appeal raised more than $830,000, which was distributed as grants of up to $50,000 to 46 charities – from inner-city drop-in centres and suburban soup kitchens to food pantries in rural communities.

Donations from everyday Australians helped buy refrigerated vans to allow food banks to collect and deliver food, industrial-sized freezers to help them store rescued food and pantry staples such as rice and pasta.

But the 2020 Feed Appeal has already received more than 300 grant applications from grassroots organisations battling to support their communities as the realities of the COVID-19 begin to hit home.

This year the Feed Appeal is also starting a Rural Schools Grants program, to support breakfast clubs and meals programs at rural schools.

News Corp Australia’s Community Ambassador Penny Fowler said: “Feed Appeal is all about supporting local communities and is focused on helping food relief charities feed and nourish people in need.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

“With more people needing food relief than ever before, we’re proud to be supporting a campaign that will give a helping hand to those struggling across the nation. Now more than ever we hope everyone gets behind this campaign to help the Feed Appeal feed Australia.”

The Feed Queensland Appeal works in collaboration with News Corp Australia and FareShare, and is powered by Newman’s Own Foundation.

Every dollar donated goes to food charities helping communities across the country.

Help people in your community by donating at feedappeal.org.au