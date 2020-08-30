How 4 pieces of land divided council and sparked outrage

Fight for Airlie member Clay Bauman and Save our Foreshore president and secretary Suzette Pelt and Faye Chapman are in fierce opposition of the council's decision to change land near Port of Airlie from recreation to road reserve.

FOUR pieces of land have lead to a divided council and community outrage.

And the widening of a road in Airlie Beach could be the first step in a controversial new development.

A motion to support the change of use of four portions of land, equalling about quarter of an acre, from recreation reserve to road reserve came before the council on Wednesday.

The change of land use would allow Coconut Grove to be widened at the roundabout

intersection with Airlie Esplanade and make it easier to turn into Canal St.

It would also be widened to create a larger turning circle for vehicles gaining access to a vacant lot beside Port of Airlie from The Beacons roundabout.

However, the change of land use is the first hurdle in a larger, controversial development that has left community groups outraged.

The development could include new accommodation, function and conference facilities, shopping outlets, restaurants and cafes, as well as a 13-storey building.

The parts are highlighted in pink on the above proposal would be changed into road reserves if approved. Image: Supplied.

COUNCIL DEBATE

Tense scenes erupted during the discussion of the motion at the ordinary council meeting on Wednesday.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford pressed council officers on who would benefit from the road changes and argued that it was for the gain of private developers rather than the public.

Whitsunday Regional Council’s director of development services Neil McGaffin responded that the changes would increase the safety and accessibility of the roads around Coconut Grove.

However, both Cr Clifford and Division 2 councillor Al Grundy said that would not be clear unless a traffic study was completed.

The pair supported a procedural motion to freeze the council’s decision until a traffic management plan was presented.

Their procedural motion also included a clause to inform councillors on what development submissions the council had received for the vacant land.

The road changes are part of a larger development lodged with council earlier this year that included the subdivision of land that would provide the future opportunity for the development of a number of projects.

The motion divided councillors during their ordinary council meeting in Collinsville on Wednesday. (L to R) Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker, Division 5 councillor Gary Simpson, Division 2 councillor Al Grundy, Mayor Andrew Willcox, deputy mayor and Division 3 councillor John Collins, Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford and Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright. Pictu

However, the motion was struck down by the other five councillors.

Council’s infrastructure services director Matt Fanning said there were plans for a second traffic study to be conducted, however it was put on hold because of COVID.

Mr Fanning said the study would recommence when things were back to “business as usual” with cruise ships and holiday traffic so a “full picture” could be documented.

Mr McGaffin also responded to the concerns over future developments on the land, saying submissions would be placed on public notification once all the information was collected.

“At the end of the day this is commercial land and the expectation is that it will be developed for some form of any high density residential and or commercial activity,” he said.

“So it will be a traffic generator and an attractor for people visiting so there will be an increase in traffic in that area.”

The motion in support of changing the land use in a submission to the State Government was approved five votes to two with Cr Grundy and Cr Clifford in opposition.

These land use changes are all part of a larger development lodged with council earlier this year.

COMMUNITY ANGER

The council’s decision was met with anger from members of Save Our Foreshore.

Organisation president Suzanne Pelt said she was disappointed “a quarter acre of priceless public parkland” was forfeited in favour of private development.

She raised particular concerns over a lack of understanding of the issue, and in particular Cr Willcox’s questions about the changes.

During the meeting, Cr Willcox asked council officers whether the motion would allow a “land grab” from a private developer, which Mr McGaffin refuted.

However, Ms Pelt argued questions should have been asked over whether the change from recreational use to road use would have been necessary if there was no development planned.

“It was not about land, as he stated repeatedly, ‘going to a private developer’,” she said.

“It is about public parkland being treated as a grab bag to facilitate and benefit a private development, disguised as being necessary for road safety.”

Ms Pelt agreed with calls for a traffic management plan before decisions on major developments.

“To be making decisions like relocating roundabouts and cutting out a quarter acre of public parkland for road access allegedly on the basis of safety to service a private development that may not even happen is completely irresponsible,” she said.

The change to road reserve would then allow for construction of a road where the walking path from Port of Airlie marina to Coconut Grove is found.

CONCRETE JUNGLE

Fight for Airlie member Clay Bauman also raised concerns about the change of land use saying it opened the door for future development in the area, including a 12-storey hotel.

Earlier this year, Mr McGaffin acknowledged that council had received an application for a 12-storey, 50-metre-high development, but that it had been returned to the developers for further detailed information to be provided.

However, Mr Bauman said council’s decision on Wednesday should have included more information about plans for the vacant lot.

“(It’s taking) what could have been a beautiful public space surrounded by public parkland and the foreshore (and) being turned into somewhere with narrow streets and tall buildings,” he said.

“To know that we are pressed up against the oceans and the mountains here, there is only so much land to develop and in our very recent history we’ve seen repetitively developers approaching upon the foreshore parkland.”

Ms Pelt agreed, saying public parkland was important in ensuring Airlie Beach did not turn into a “concrete jungle”.

Faye Chapman, Peter Jennings and Suzette Pelt from Save our Foreshore.

DEVELOP ELSEWHERE

Neither community organisation are anti-development and Ms Pelt said it would not be an issue if there was approval for developments on that site that didn’t impede on recreation reserves and aligned with the rest of the town’s building heights.

Mr Bauman agreed, saying there was a lot of other space in town that could be used for development.

“Small developments pop up quick and employ staff,” he said.

“There is a huge amount of land already zoned for recreational and accommodation use, and it’s not being used because everyone is looking for the gold pot of getting the high rise on their block of land, and at this point unfortunately the site right on our foreshore seems to be in the box seat.”

Earlier this year, Mr McGaffin said regardless of whether the land was repurposed, the proposal for the hotel development could still go ahead if approved by council.

“If the (Natural Resources, Mines and Energy) minister resolves not to agree to the change from recreational reserve to road reserve, there will be more design work needed to make sure access is up to an acceptable standard,” he said.

“The development application for the hotel can continue regardless, but council will be asking for some rework to see how they would provide suitable, safe access.”

The change of purpose from recreation to road reserve will now be put to the Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister.

If the minister accepts the proposal, work on the road widening and changes can begin.