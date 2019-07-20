How a Sarina mum turned an abundance of fruit into a winery

Bec Bannan is busy bottling the fresh strawberry wine she brews at her farm in Sarina, the wine is made using strawberries grown by farmers in the region.

FORGET everything you know about about wine.

Because the folks at The Farm Fruit Wines have taken the rule book and thrown it out the window with their locally grown, barrelled and bottled alternative fruit wines.

The brains behind the idea Bec Bannan has been brewing wines at her small hold in Sarina for almost three years.

Mrs Bannan said she first began dabbling with wine when the overwhelming smell of rotten mangos that had fallen from the property's trees became too much one Christmas.

"We were sitting around here one Christmas and all those rotten mangos stink,” she said.

"There is so much waste, it seems a shame and I don't make chutneys and crap - I'm not into that.”

"You can make wine out of anything. Basically we make wine out of what we can get. There are 30 odd mango threes on this place so we obviously do a mango wine.

Mrs Bannan said the idea to brew wine from fruits other than grapes was inspired by her grandmother who used to make her own wine from prickly pears.

"My grandmother was an old German lady and she used to make wine out of everything. I said maybe we could do wine but we didn't know where to start,” she said.

Although the first barrel was nothing to write home about, Mrs Bannan persisted with the idea and enlisted the help of her uncle who was a hobby winemaker.

"We rang him for help. The first lot was disgusting - oh man it was foul. Then from there we progressed,” she said.

"I had started to read more about it and learn more and we realised where we had gone wrong.

"Once we started mixing (the wine) up in 200-litre drums, my husband said we had to do something to get rid of all this.”

Similarly to grape wine, different fruits produce a variety of flavours.

"The mango is a sweet one, the star fruit is a sweet one too and those are for the moscato drinkers. None of them are super dry,” she said.

With alcohol licensing secured, The Farm Fruit Wines is able to sell its wines to the public.

Mrs Bannan said she regularly delivered bottles to costumers around Sarina who had purchased from Facebook.

She said she planned to visit Mackay occasionally to deliver wine also.

Having poured money, time and love into the business, Mrs Bannan said she had big dreams about what the winery could eventually become.

"Why not, life gets very stagnant if you just stop,” she said.

"If you don't continually challenge yourself and push yourself it just gets very stagnant so you have to find something you're passionate about and take it to as far as you can go with it.”

Mrs Bannan said she had toyed with the idea of transforming part of the farm into an on-site wine tasting venue, hosting tasting parties and possibly even hosting wine events around the region.

"What we would like to do - and it is a bit of a pipe dream - we would like to excavate (the dam) flatten the area out and hold, once a quarter, a little wine event there,” she said.

"We would bring in caterers, live music and just picnic bench and that sort of stuff.”