How a simple scrunchie could become a life saver

SEWING and selling scrunchies with the help of her grandmother is just one way 11-year-old Isabella Macey is raising money for a life-saving service.

The Year 6 St Mary's Catholic Primary School student and entrepreneur is volunteering her time to raise money for the RACQ CQ Rescue service. It's all part of her 2019 RACQ CQ Rescue Talent Search preparation.

She hopes to raise about $2000 through various fundraising efforts.

Isabella, a diabetic, knows how important early medical intervention is in an emergency.

"I have Type 1 Diabetes so I know that I could need the helicopter's help at any time,” she said.

"So many people have been rescued and survived because of the rescue helicopter. We are so lucky to have their crew ready to help us in our community. Imagine if we didn't have anyone to help us this way and so quickly?”

Her fundraising initiatives so far include door knocking her neighbourhood, online donations by family and friends, sewing and selling scrunchies selling tickets on a numbers board as well as a raffle with prizes donated by local business Flea Bags & Co.

Isabella, who enjoys photography, netball, motorbike riding and the beach, entered the talent search competition because it sounded exciting.

Through the talent search she could be discovered by an international modelling agency.

2019 RACQ CQ Rescue Talent Search organiser Brooke Thompson said last year's event attracted about 70 competitors and raised about $22,000 for RACQ CQ Rescue. Bringing the total amount raised in the last five years to more than $150,000.

She said the event was primarily a fundraiser as well as a talent search.

Each entrant over the age of four can either pay the entry fee or raise it and above through sponsorship and fundraising activities.

Models who raised more than the $200 fee go into the running to be crowned overall charity winner.

Ms Thompson said the models would hit the catwalk at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre on Saturday, August 24.

They will compete in two categories, day wear and cocktail/evening wear and active wear/themed sport wear category for models aged four years and over.

"A representative from Vivien's Model Management Brisbane will be judging and scouting at the competition and are on the lookout for at least one to two models from the Mackay event,” Ms Thompson said.

All money raised by entrants and ticket sales goes directly to the Mackay-based RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service

For more information email BrookeThompson on brookeleemodelling@hotmail.com for an information pack and entry forms or phone 0406 974 439. Entries close soon.