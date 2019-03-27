How a terrible accident led to true love and a new business

LOVE FOR WOOD AND EACH OTHER: Wayne Moss and Caz Hayes have started the business Woody by Mossy at their home in Cawongla near Kyogle.

LOVE FOR WOOD AND EACH OTHER: Wayne Moss and Caz Hayes have started the business Woody by Mossy at their home in Cawongla near Kyogle. Susanna Freymark

WAYNE Moss and Caz Hayes are living the dream. Literally.

They met two and a half years ago, fell in love and built their dream home on a soft hillside overlooking the village of Cawongla.

Caz quit her full time admin job so the couple can spend their days crafting and turning wood into beautiful objects in the new workshop at their home.

Wayne is a former industrial arts teacher with a passion for wood.

Wood by Mossy items include from left: a salt pot, wooden bowl and egg cup complete with salt hole. Caz Hayes

"Every piece you pick up is different," Wayne said.

"You feel it, especially when turning on the lathe. The wood will let you know what shape it needs to be."

This intuitive approach produces unique one-off items the couple plan to sell at Bangalow and Kyogle markets or to make by commission.

Caz admits she doesn't know a lot about wood but said Wayne had the "patience of a saint" when teaching her.

LOVE FOR WOOD AND EACH OTHER: Wayne Moss and Caz Hayes have started the business Woody by Mossy at their home in Cawongla near Kyogle. Caz Hayes

Wood turning was a traditional craft, Wayne said. He got into it when he broke his back when he was 27.

He was helping to shift a football goalpost and it fell and crushed his vertebrae.

"Working with wood enabled me to focus on what I was doing and it shut down the pain," he said.

Caz comes up with ideas for wooden items and does all the marketing for Wood by Mossy, a reference to Wayne's nickname when he was a teacher.

Wood by Mossy items. Caz Hayes

They've made bag holders, bracelets, scoops, salt pots, bowls, egg cups, key rings, jewellery - all done with a love of wood and each other.

"This business is a leap of faith," Caz said.

"This is a lifestyle choice, not a financial one."

The wood they use is found by road or sourced from someone's property.

"We're not killing trees," Caz said.