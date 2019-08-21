Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A thief stole a Chevrolet from a property in Dysart.
A thief stole a Chevrolet from a property in Dysart. DAJ
Crime

How a thief stole a car with no engine

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Aug 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT DIDN'T have an engine or fuel, but a thief still managed to steal a 1976 Chevrolet utility from a vacant block in Dysart.

Between 12.01am on August 4 and 10am on August 20, the white vehicle with no doors or number plates was taken from the property on Donovan Crescent.

Police have received information the thief took the car away on a trailer. It has been determined the vehicle was not moved or towed by local authorities.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1901612568.

More Stories

chevrolet dysart mackay police stolen car
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    LUXURY LIVING: A multi-million dollar fortress

    premium_icon LUXURY LIVING: A multi-million dollar fortress

    Offbeat Every home has a story, but none as interesting as this home on the hill

    Speed limit cut to increase safety at notorious intersection

    premium_icon Speed limit cut to increase safety at notorious intersection

    News Speed reduction to improve safety in the Whitsundays.

    ‘Weak as piss’: Minister unloads as company quits Adani

    premium_icon ‘Weak as piss’: Minister unloads as company quits Adani

    Politics Minister urges industry to ‘shun and shame’ the company

    The time to get fire ready is now

    premium_icon The time to get fire ready is now

    News "Now is the time to get ready. Bushfire season is fast approaching.”