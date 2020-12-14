How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

Former Finks bikie, Peter Lloyd Gena Stray, was discovered by police after posting a video to Tik Tok. File Photo.

WE'VE all heard warnings you should be careful what you post to social media, but this advice is especially true for members of outlaw motorcycle clubs, former bikie Peter Lloyd Gena Stray has discovered.

Appearing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Stray pleaded guilty to sporting the forbidden Finks Motorcycle Australia logo, in the form of a vest and T-shirt, possessing cannabis and MDMA, possessing a modified rifle and ammunition, a push knife, explosives, and two water pipes.

On an unknown date prior to October 17, Stray was identified by police on the social media app Tik Tok, wearing a Finks MC Australia vest and a white Finks branded T-shirt, while perched on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

After locating the video, police executed a search warrant at Stray's address, where they located the vest, as well as a small amount of cannabis, MDMA, a push knife (or trench knife), a modified bolt action .22 caliber rifle, ammunition, a quantity of fireworks and two glass pipes.

He was arrested at Proton on October 17.

Stray was represented by Mark Oliver from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service.

Mr Oliver said his client informed him the weapons located at his property did not belong to him, but were the property of a person who is now in jail.

"He used to be a member of the Finks motorcycle club, however, he left over a year ago, and I'm told they're none too happy with him, and his life is under threat," Mr Oliver said.

Stray claims to have filmed the video over a year ago, waiting until October this year to finally post it.

Addressing Stray's possession of the vest, despite leaving the motorcycle club, Mr Oliver said his client informed him he intended to return it, but was afraid to reveal his location.

Responding to the drug possession charges, Mr Oliver said Stray is not a drug user, with the exception of cannabis, and the capsules also belonged to this alleged owner of the weapons - a "former friend" who is now incarcerated.

In relation to the drug offences, Stray was entered into a good behaviour bond with a drug diversion condition at a sum of $500. This will be for a six-month period.

In relation to the weapons act offences, Magistrate Sinclair convicted and fined Stray $500, which was referred to SPER.

"The weapons act offences are far more serious. However you came to have possession of those weapons, you kept them," Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

"They're extremely dangerous weapons and they're rightly a subject of concern in the community."

In relation to wearing the prohibited items of clothing, Stray was convicted and fined $500, which was referred to SPER.

"Count one came from a different chapter in your past. I'm prepared to deal with you on the bases that you have indeed separated," Magistrate Sinclair said.

For possessing the prohibited items and the weapons act offences, convictions were recorded.